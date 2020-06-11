To the editor:
June is Gun Violence Awareness month, with June 5 specifically named Wear Orange Day to honor victims and survivors of gun violence. Orange was the favorite color of 15-year-old Hadiya Pendleton, who was shot and killed in Chicago in 2013, and it has become the defining color for honoring the more than 100 lives cut short and the hundreds more wounded by gun violence in the U.S. every day.
It’s appropriate that an entire month be set aside to contemplate the role gun violence plays in our society — so much so that it’s become one of the unfortunate features by which we’re known internationally. The rate of gun homicide is 25 times that of other high-income countries; nearly 6 in 10 Americans or someone they care for has experienced gun violence; firearms are the leading cause of death for American children and teens (everytownresearch.org).
Like you, perhaps, I’ve been concerned for many years about escalating gun violence and unable to see a way out. Until a few years ago, I assumed gun-control groups advocated for a gun-free society, which in this country is culturally, politically and logistically infeasible.
But several years ago I read that gun-control groups’ sought-after policies weren’t any kind of prohibition or ban of firearms. In fact, these groups occupy a rational, practical middle-ground that recognizes that eliminating gun violence in America at this point is a fantasy, but that many lives can be — and have been — saved through gun policies making it more difficult for dangerous people to access guns. Most notable are closing the background check loophole on private sales and Red Flag laws. Since then, I’ve volunteered with both Moms Demand Action for GunSense and Protect Minnesota, which are leading the charge toward sensible gun policies in Minnesota. Neither group seeks to disarm America, and I can vouch that many of my fellow volunteers are confirmed gun owners.
Please join the growing chorus of moderate voices for gun policy reform.
Rich Cowles
Eagan
