To the editor:
Last Thursday I picketed with janitors in Minneapolis who ask for paid sick leave and Green Cleaning Training. I am not a janitor, or a member of their union, nor is anyone in my family. I am someone who feels that their cause is just, and important to all Minnesotans. The things they are asking for seem like no brainers in the world we live in today, but is anyone listening? Is “Profit over People” a new Minnesota business policy?
Janitors want the same six paid sick days as other workers in Minneapolis and St. Paul, and they are fighting hard for them to be included in their contract. They don’t want to bring sickness into office buildings, but without adequate paid sick time, they could be forced to.
Also, corporate employers like US Bank, General Mills, Cargill and Wells Fargo say they are committed taking climate action, but are refusing janitors’ ask for a 2 cent an hour fee to implement a Green Cleaning Training program to help lower building carbon emissions.
General Mills: “The imperative is clear: Business ... needs to act to reduce then reverse the negative human impact on climate change.” US Bank: “We commit to supporting the advancement of renewable energy,” “Cargill is a strong and outspoken advocate for climate action.” Wells Fargo: “We are committed to doing our part to accelerate the transition to a low-carbon economy and reduce the impacts of climate change.”
Is this just lip service?
The Green Cleaning program would also teach janitors to sort and divert trash to recycling and composting. Some workers live in North Minneapolis and their families are directly impacted by air pollution from the HERC incinerator where trash from these buildings is burned.
Paula Thomsen
Savage
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.