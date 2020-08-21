To the editor:

Minneapolis and St. Paul are both on track this summer to exceed the staggering number of shootings and homicides that they experienced in all of 2019. We in the suburbs are not immune from the reach of this issue. Undoubtedly the social pressures fostered by the pandemic have contributed to incidents of gun violence. Compounding the problems associated with the proliferation of guns in this country, and their misuse, is the ever growing number of “ghost guns” finding their way into society. These are weapons that are assembled from easily obtainable parts, even in kit form, or created via 3-D printing. In each case, buyers are not subject to any type of background check, and if recovered at crime scenes, the guns are untraceable, making cases much more difficult to solve. As an example, in Los Angeles 40 percent of crime scene gun recoveries during the last 10 years were ghost guns, and where they could be identified, nearly half of those who possessed them were legally barred from owning a gun (Everytown For Gun Safety). Online plans for 3-D printing a gun were banned by the Department of State in 2013, but this was inexplicably overturned by the Trump administration in 2018, only to be overruled by a judge in 2019.

The legal battles surrounding these especially dangerous weapons underscore the fact that the best tool citizens have for combating loopholes in the laws governing firearm acquisition by those who are criminally unqualified to possess them, is the vote. As a lifetime gun owner and member of Minnesota Gun Owners For Safety, I stand behind the rights accorded by the Second Amendment, but against its interpretation as allowing anyone, to possess any gun, to carry it anywhere, no restrictions. I intend to vote according to this principle.

John Barden

Credit River

