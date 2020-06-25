To the editor:
On Memorial Day each year, it is tragic to think of all the lives we have lost fighting wars. June is also Gun Violence Awareness Month, and it is not only tragic, but senseless to think that in the last half century we have lost more lives to gun violence in this country, than we have in all the wars we have ever fought. We have more people dying on our streets than on battlefields around the globe.
No reasonable person can fail to be alarmed by this fact. I believe that calls for action on this issue would be even more strident if more of us realized that our gun violence problem has become so pervasive, that the odds of not being affected by its reach have turned. Today fully 58 percent of Americans or someone they care for has experienced gun violence in their lifetime (Everytown for Gun Safety).
Just in case we needed reminding of the crushing reality that too many people just call life, recent events have laid it bare for us. The annual carnage caused by the misuse of guns in this country shares a place at the top of any such list. To fail to act when there are potential solutions right in front of us, such as the background check and red flag laws already by the Minnesota House, but held up by the Senate, is unforgivable. Vote in November and support candidates who have pledged to work toward solving this problem.
John Barden
Credit River
