To the editor:
I am proud to support Mike Supina for Eagan City Council this year. As a past council member myself, I know what kind of hard work and dedication it takes to be an effective leader for the city we all know and love. With Mike’s deep and broad experience at the city and the county level, Mike is uniquely qualified to help guide and lead the city for years to come. We will be fortunate to have Mike’s abilities and pragmatic qualities at City Hall. Please join me in electing Mike Supina.
Shawn Hunter
Eagan
