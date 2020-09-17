To the editor:
I am writing to express my support for Mike Supina in his efforts to be elected to Eagan City Council. I have served with Mike for multiple years on the Eagan Energy and Environment Advisory Commission, and have greatly enjoyed working alongside him. Mike’s dedication to service, inclusive mindset and his pragmatic approach to problem solving are the skills we need on the City Council. His passion and commitment for sustainability will also bring new voice within our city. His efforts will help position Eagan as an environmentally focused community, doing its part in mitigating impacts of climate change and making our city resilient for future generations.
Stacy Fleenor
Eagan
