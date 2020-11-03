The Eagan City Council will have a new member following the election Tuesday.
Newcomer Mike Supina appears to have won a seat on the Eagan City Council, according to the Minnesota Secretary of State website, with 100 percent of precincts reporting,
Supina would be the first new Eagan City Council member since 2009.
He will join Cyndee Fields on the Eagan City Council, who also had a lead Tuesday.
When Fields is sworn in this January, it will be for her sixth term on the Eagan City Council.
Unofficial results show Fields with the most votes with about 30 percent. Supina took in about 28 percent.
Longtime Council Member Meg Tilley was also on the ballot, but she indicated her intent to retire after filing and did not actively campaign. She still received 23.5 percent of the vote.
Another challenger David Meyer was fourth with 18 percent.
