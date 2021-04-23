Former National Football League player Ben Utecht, a member of the Super Bowl winning Indianapolis Colts in 2007, will be a featured speaker during the Lakeville Prayer Breakfast at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 5, at Brackett’s Crossing Country Club.
Utecht, a Lakeville resident and University of Minnesota alumnus, is known not only as an accomplished football player, but also a motivational speaker, author and singer. Utecht, a speaker on creating winning cultures in business and live and an advocate for brain health, will be speaking and singing during the worship service.
Also speaking during the event will be Mayor Doug Anderson and Charles Karuku, the senior pastor of International Outreach Church, a growing multi-racial congregation in Burnsville.
Check-in and networking will take place between 7-7:30 a.m., followed by breakfast and programming from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m.
Tickets are $25 each.
Every gift given over and above the ticket price will be matched 1:1 up to $5,000. Admission caps at 175 and is first come, first serve.
Register at www.LakevilleFaithCommunity.org.
Questions may be sent to lakevillefaithcommunity@gmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.