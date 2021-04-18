Lakeville resident Jon Tichich was named Broker of the Year for 2020 for Sunbelt Business Advisors President. Sunbelt awards the honor to the broker with the greatest number of business transactions for the year. Tichich facilitated 17 business transactions in 2020.
“Jon Tichich’s work is a shining example of our excellent team of brokers,” said Sunbelt Business Advisors President Chris Jones. “He has a natural ability to find creative win-win solutions to unexpected problems and consistently collaborates with other brokers to match the perfect business buyers with business sellers to ensure fair transactions, no matter the industry. Jon has the prestigious Certified Business Intermediary designation and has been a key part of the Sunbelt team since he joined in 2013.”
“This is one of the most meaningful achievements of my career. I am grateful and blessed to have had the privilege of assisting so many business owners achieve their goals during such a chaotic year,” said Tichich. “Seeing the excitement of a buyer and gratitude of a seller at a closing table is truly a unique experience and is something that keeps me motivated to find creative solutions when unexpected problems arise. I’d like to thank our admin team, business development team and fellow brokers who’ve all played a role in the success I had this year.
“Most of the business transactions that I’ve brought together are for businesses valued under $50 million. There are a lot of small and midsize businesses in Minnesota, and plenty of demand,” said Tichich.
“We are fortunate to have Jon on our team, especially at this time,” said Jones. “With the large number of baby boomer business owners retiring and with the uncertainty that COVID-19 has created, this is a perfect time to sell a business. The most fortunate business sellers work with a broker like Jon Tichich.”
More information about Tichich is available at sunbeltmidwest.com/team/tichich-jon.
