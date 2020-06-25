Sun Thisweek and the Dakota County Tribune's Apple Valley office at 15322 Galaxie Ave., Suite 219, will be open to the public Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. starting Monday, July 6.
The office has been closed since March 16 in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.
While the office has been closed, the public have been able to access the office on an appointment basis.
Adams Publishing Group, the parent company of the newspapers, has guided the COVID-19 response for all its locations across Minnesota.
As the state has managed to “flatten the curve” and allowed hospitals and medical personnel to be more prepared to treat patients with COVID-19, APG has taken the next step in getting back to reopening.
APG locations will still observe COVID-19 health recommendations from the CDC, including social distancing, frequent washing of hands and the use of masks in its offices, but it will also require those entering its buildings to wear masks, for their own protection and to help reduce the possibility of spread to staff.
Those who are not comfortable wearing a mask in the Sun Thisweek and Dakota County Tribune office can still reach staff by phone or via email.
Managing Editor - Lakeville, Lakeville Schools, Farmington, Farmington Schools
Tad Johnson
952-846-2033
Managing Editor/Burnsville/Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School District 191
John Gessner
952-846-2031
Apple Valley/Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School District 196
Patty Dexter
952-846-2038
Eagan/Rosemount
Andy Rogers
952-846-2028
Sports
Mike Shaughnessy
952-846-2030
News Briefs
Tad Johnson
Phone: 952-846-2033
Email: tad.johnson@apgecm.com
Sales
Advertising Director
Steve Gall
952-392-6844
Burnsville, Apple Valley and Rosemount Multi Media Account Executive
Aaron Rother
952-846-2017
Lakeville and Farmington Multi Media Account Executive
Lori Lieske
952-846-2016
Burnsville, Eagan and Multi Media Account Executive
Rick Hardy
952-846-2013
Obituaries, Anniversaries, Engagements and other Announcements
Jeanne Cannon
952-392-6875
Legal Notices, Assumed Names and other Legally Required Advertisements for Dakota County – Apple Valley, Burnsville, Eagan, Farmington, Lakeville and Rosemount
Tonya Orbeck
763-691-6001
Classified and Employment Ad Sales
Lisa Nollen
952-392-6886
Specialty Publications Contacts:
Kristine Richter
Direct: 952-846-2047
1-877-574-4391
Mary Jo Sirek
952-846-2052
1-800-383-9139
Management
Keith Anderson
Director of News
952-392-6847
Mark Weber
Regional President
