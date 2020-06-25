DCT logo 2-14-2013

Sun Thisweek and the Dakota County Tribune's Apple Valley office at 15322 Galaxie Ave., Suite 219, will be open to the public Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. starting Monday, July 6.

The office has been closed since March 16 in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

While the office has been closed, the public have been able to access the office on an appointment basis.

Adams Publishing Group, the parent company of the newspapers, has guided the COVID-19 response for all its locations across Minnesota.

As the state has managed to “flatten the curve” and allowed hospitals and medical personnel to be more prepared to treat patients with COVID-19, APG has taken the next step in getting back to reopening.

APG locations will still observe COVID-19 health recommendations from the CDC, including social distancing, frequent washing of hands and the use of masks in its offices, but it will also require those entering its buildings to wear masks, for their own protection and to help reduce the possibility of spread to staff.

Those who are not comfortable wearing a mask in the Sun Thisweek and Dakota County Tribune office can still reach staff by phone or via email.

Managing Editor - Lakeville, Lakeville Schools, Farmington, Farmington Schools

Tad Johnson

952-846-2033

tad.johnson@apgecm.com

Managing Editor/Burnsville/Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School District 191

John Gessner

952-846-2031

john.gessner@apgecm.com

Apple Valley/Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School District 196

Patty Dexter

952-846-2038

patty.dexter@apgecm.com

Eagan/Rosemount

Andy Rogers

952-846-2028

andy.rogers@apgecm.com

Sports

Mike Shaughnessy

952-846-2030

mike.shaughnessy@apgecm.com

News Briefs

Tad Johnson

Phone: 952-846-2033

Email: tad.johnson@apgecm.com

Sales

Advertising Director

Steve Gall

952-392-6844

steve.gall@apgecm.com

Burnsville, Apple Valley and Rosemount Multi Media Account Executive

Aaron Rother

952-846-2017

aaron.rother@apgecm.com

Lakeville and Farmington Multi Media Account Executive

Lori Lieske

952-846-2016

lori.lieske@apgecm.com

Burnsville, Eagan and Multi Media Account Executive

Rick Hardy

952-846-2013

rick.hardy@apgecm.com

Obituaries, Anniversaries, Engagements and other Announcements

Jeanne Cannon

952-392-6875

jeanne.cannon@agpecm.com

Legal Notices, Assumed Names and other Legally Required Advertisements for Dakota County – Apple Valley, Burnsville, Eagan, Farmington, Lakeville and Rosemount

Tonya Orbeck

763-691-6001

publicnotice@apgecm.com

Classified and Employment Ad Sales

Lisa Nollen

952-392-6886

lisa.nollen@apgecm.com 

Specialty Publications Contacts:

Kristine Richter

Direct: 952-846-2047

1-877-574-4391

kristine.richter@apgecm.com

Mary Jo Sirek

952-846-2052

1-800-383-9139

maryjo.sirek@apgecm.com

Management

Keith Anderson

Director of News

952-392-6847

keith.anderson@apgecm.com

Mark Weber

Regional President

mark.weber@apgecm.com

