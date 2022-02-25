bus lv summit ortho

Summit Orthopedics has opened its newest orthopedic treatment center at 17210 Kenyon Ave. in Lakeville.

Six months after breaking ground, Summit Orthopedics has opened its newest orthopedic treatment center at 17210 Kenyon Ave. in Lakeville. With its opening, residents in and around the Lakeville area have access to the full continuum of orthopedic care and treatment in one state-of-the-art facility.

The 25,000-square foot Lakeville facility offers patients advanced subspecialty orthopedic, sports and spine care. The facility also houses a procedure suite for therapeutic joint injections, regenerative medicine, imaging services (MRI/X-ray), and physical and hand therapy. This spring, the facility will also begin providing walk-in orthopedic urgent care through its OrthoQUICK clinic. The clinic will be open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

“Demand for high quality orthopedic care continues to grow as young people embrace the wide range of recreational and competitive sports available to them and as adults pursue an active and healthy lifestyle,” said Adam Berry, CEO of Summit. “We’re so pleased to now offer our exceptional care and treatment to individuals of all ages in the Lakeville area, and we look forward to being the community’s orthopedic treatment center of choice for years to come.”

Summit Orthopedics is a privately owned and physician-managed multi-specialty orthopedic care provider with a team of surgeons, physicians, physician assistants, therapists, and certified athletic trainers.

To schedule an appointment at the Lakeville Summit Orthopedics facility, visit the website summitortho.com/schedule or call 651-968-5201.

