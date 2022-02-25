Six months after breaking ground, Summit Orthopedics has opened its newest orthopedic treatment center at 17210 Kenyon Ave. in Lakeville. With its opening, residents in and around the Lakeville area have access to the full continuum of orthopedic care and treatment in one state-of-the-art facility.
The 25,000-square foot Lakeville facility offers patients advanced subspecialty orthopedic, sports and spine care. The facility also houses a procedure suite for therapeutic joint injections, regenerative medicine, imaging services (MRI/X-ray), and physical and hand therapy. This spring, the facility will also begin providing walk-in orthopedic urgent care through its OrthoQUICK clinic. The clinic will be open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
“Demand for high quality orthopedic care continues to grow as young people embrace the wide range of recreational and competitive sports available to them and as adults pursue an active and healthy lifestyle,” said Adam Berry, CEO of Summit. “We’re so pleased to now offer our exceptional care and treatment to individuals of all ages in the Lakeville area, and we look forward to being the community’s orthopedic treatment center of choice for years to come.”
Summit Orthopedics is a privately owned and physician-managed multi-specialty orthopedic care provider with a team of surgeons, physicians, physician assistants, therapists, and certified athletic trainers.
To schedule an appointment at the Lakeville Summit Orthopedics facility, visit the website summitortho.com/schedule or call 651-968-5201.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.