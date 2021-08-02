Summit Orthopedics Lakeville clinic held a groundbreaking ceremony for its future location, which will be at 17210 Kenyon Ave. It is expected to open in January 2022. Participating in the event from Summit Orthopedics were Sammie Eich, director of clinics; Dr. Erik Ekstrom, interventional spine physician; Dr. Robert Anderson, president; Dr. J.P. Delaney, upper extremity surgeon; Beckie Hines, COO; Adam Berry, CEO; Dr. Kristoffer Breien, medical director; John Bien, CFO; Julie Garrison, chief administrative officer; Mike Zweber, activities director at Lakeville North High School; Kelley Egan-Wittrock, project engineer of Bauer Design Build; Erica Larson, vice president and principal of Pope Architects; Krista Jech, Lakeville Area Chamber of Commerce president; Ben Terry, director of construction of Ryan Companies; Alex Young, MSP Commercial president; Luke Hellier, Lakeville City Council member; and Justin Miller, Lakeville city administrator.
