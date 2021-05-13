Prairie Fire Community Theater will offer the following Youth Theater Camps at the Lakeville Area Arts Center:
- Bedtime Stories, June 21-25, 12:45-5 p.m., ages 7-15, $95
- Acting/Directing Workshop, July 12-21, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., ages 11-18, $100
- No Fear Shakespeare, Aug. 2, 9-11:30 a.m., ages 7-15, $34
- Theater Audition Prep, Aug. 3, 9-11:30 a.m., ages 7-15, $34
- Theater Basics, Aug. 4, 9-11:30 a.m., ages 7-15, $34
- Theater Tech for Dummies, Aug. 5, 9-11:30 a.m., ages 7-15, $34
- Monologue Coaching Workshop, July 19-26, 12:45-3 p.m. ages 10-21, $75
More is at lakevilleareaartscenter.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.