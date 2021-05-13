Prairie Fire Community Theater will offer the following Youth Theater Camps at the Lakeville Area Arts Center:

- Bedtime Stories, June 21-25, 12:45-5 p.m., ages 7-15, $95

- Acting/Directing Workshop, July 12-21, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., ages 11-18, $100

- No Fear Shakespeare, Aug. 2, 9-11:30 a.m., ages 7-15, $34

- Theater Audition Prep, Aug. 3, 9-11:30 a.m., ages 7-15, $34

- Theater Basics, Aug. 4, 9-11:30 a.m., ages 7-15, $34

- Theater Tech for Dummies, Aug. 5, 9-11:30 a.m., ages 7-15, $34

- Monologue Coaching Workshop, July 19-26, 12:45-3 p.m. ages 10-21, $75

More is at lakevilleareaartscenter.com.

