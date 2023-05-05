In an effort to prevent people from having to use multiple sources to find summer events in the Sun Thisweek and Dakota County Tribune coverage area, the newspaper staff has compiled this listing.
While not every event is listed here, the newspaper feels this is a helpful listing for the communities of Apple Valley, Burnsville, Eagan, Farmington, Lakeville and Rosemount. If there are events you feel should be listed, send them to editor.thisweek@apgecm.com. This listing will be posted online at: SunThisweek.com and be modified throughout the year.
The events are listed in chronological order. For events lasting more than one day or over a series of months, the event is listed once under the month in which it begins.
May
Farmington Farmers Market, 2:30-6:30 p.m., every Thursday May-Oct. 5 in the Farmington Mall parking lot, 923 Eighth St. For more information, go online tofacebook.com/profile.php?id=100068291940418.
Burnsville Thursday Farmers Market – 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., May 11 - Oct. 26, Mary, Mother of the Church parking lot, 3333 Cliff Road in Burnsville. Visit www.stpaulfarmersmarket.com for more information.
The Music of John Denver by Layne Yost – Friday, May 19, 7 p.m., Rosemount Steeple Center. Tickets at at RosemountArts.com.
Lakeville Citywide Garage Sale, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 20. Registration ends at 10 a.m. Friday, May 10. A printable map will be available online at lakevillemn.gov/693/Citywide-Garage-Sale at approximately noon on May 19. Only your address and items available will be included on the map. For questions or more information, call 952-985-4406 during regular business hours (Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.).
South of the River Band – Sunday, May 21, 4 p.m., Rosemount Central Park Amphitheater.
Holz Farm Spring Festival – 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sunday, May 21, Holz Farm Park, 4665 Manor Drive, Eagan. Friends of the Holz Farm invite residents to celebrate spring at this 1940s restored park featuring hayrides, music and activities for all ages. Tickets are $3 per person. The non-refundable tickets can be purchased in advance at www.discovereagan.com or on-site the day of the event. Tickets required for all individuals 12 months and older. More is at cityofeagan.com/holzfarm.
Rosemount Citywide Garage Sale – Thursday-Saturday, May 11-13. This event is coordinated by Rosemount Parks and Recreation. List will be published county-wide in the Dakota County Tribune and made available at local businesses. Deadline to participate was in April. For more information, visit www.ci.rosemount.mn.us/parks or call 651-322-6000.
Kids to Parks Day – 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Saturday, May 20, Red Oak Park, 12100 River Hills Drive, Burnsville. A national effort to encourage everyone to create their own outdoor adventures at local parks. Explore the inclusive playground, new Bankshot court and green space. Music, snacks and refreshments will be provided.
Public Works Open House – 3:30-7:30 p.m., Thursday, May 25, Burnsville Maintenance Facility, 13713 Frontier Ct. Explore trucks and equipment the city uses to plow streets, operate water and sewer systems, maintain parks, prune trees and more. Food truck will offer treats available for purchase.
Scott Highlands Middle School Band Ensembles – Wednesday, May 31, 11 a.m., Rosemount Central Park Amphitheater, 2893 145th St. W.
June
Eagan Big Rig Rally – 4-7 p.m. Thursday, June 1, Central Maintenance Facility, 3501 Coachman Point, Eagan. See big rigs such as fire trucks, police squads, mowers, plow trucks and a garbage truck. Activities include face painting, photo opportunities, refreshments and giveaways while supplies last. Event will be held rain or shine. Additional parking will be available at Oak Hills Church, 1570 Yankee Doodle Road. Free. More information is at https://www.cityofeagan.com/bigrig.
Coffee on the Front Porch, Wednesday, June 7 , free, 9–10:30 a.m., Holz Farm Park, 4665 Manor Drive, Eagan. Enjoy a relaxing morning sipping coffee and having conversation on the pristine grounds of Holz Farm.
Eagan Market Fest – 4-8 p.m. Wednesdays, June 7-Aug. 30, Central Park’s Festival Grounds and Eagan Rotary Band Shell at the Eagan Community Center, 1501 Central Parkway. Farmers market and community event features produce, hand-crafted artisan items, activities, concerts and entertainment. More is at cityofeagan.com/marketfest. Follow @cityofeagan on Facebook and Instagram to see what products and vendors make appearances each week.
Apple Valley Farmers Market – 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, June 3 - Oct. 28, Apple Valley Municipal Center parking lot, 7100 W. 147th St. Visitstpaulfarmersmarket.com for more information.
PRIDE – 1-4 p.m., Saturday, June 3, Vista View Park, 1501 Circle Lane, Burnsville. Celebration with music, dancing, crafts, food trucks, yard games and more.
Lakeville Farmers Market – Wednesdays noon to 5 p.m. June 7 to Oct. 25, Market Plaza, 20851 Holyoke Ave. in downtown Lakeville. More is at stpaulfarmersmarket.com.
Party on the Plaza – 4-9 p.m. June 8, July 20, Aug. 24, Nicollet Commons Park, 12550 Nicollet Ave. An evening of all-ages fun featuring live entertainment, food trucks, community booths, arts and craft vendors, games and more. Free; food, beverage and goods available for purchase.
Cascade Bay Season – June 9 - Aug. 27, Cascade Bay Waterpark, 1360 Civic Center Drive, Eagan. Waterpark with leisure pool, zero-depth entry pool, waterslides, lazy river, sand play area, mini-golf, concessions, and more is open to the public. Open swim sessions, cardio area, and more is at cascadebay.com or 651-675-5500.
Burnsville Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturdays, June 10 - Oct. 28, 200 Burnsville Parkway W., Burnsville. More is at http://www.stpaulfarmersmarket.com.
Rosemount Tuesday Farmers Market, 1-5 p.m., June 13-Sept. 26, Rosemount Community Center, 13885 S. Robert Trail, Rosemount. Operated by the St. Paul Farmers’ Market. Visit www.stpaulfarmersmarket.com for more information.
Juneteenth – 1-3:30 p.m., Saturday, June 17, North River Hills Park, 11501 19th Ave., Burnsville. Live music, food trucks, inspiration and fun in recognizing Juneteenth, also known as Freedom Day, held annually on the June 19 to commemorate emancipation from slavery on that day in 1865.
Friday Night Flicks on the Bricks – June 23 - Aug. 11, seating at 7:30 p.m., free show begins at dusk, Nicollet Commons Park, 12550 Nicollet Ave., Burnsville, free. The schedule includes June 23 “Vivo”; July 7 “Lyle, Lyle Crocodile”; July 28 “Lightyear”; Aug. 11 “Puss in Boots” part of Friday Night Boogie, 7-9 p.m. with music and entertainment. For event updates and cancellation notices visit the city’s Facebook and Twitter pages. More is at www.burnsville.org/events.
Lakeville Area Community Band Summer Concert Series – dates to be determined at Casperson Park, Lakeville. Free. More is at facebook.com/laccommunityband.
Thursday Rockin’ Lunch Hour Concerts – noon-1 p.m., June 15 - Aug. 17, free, Nicollet Commons Park, 12550 Nicollet Ave. Geared toward preschool-aged audiences. For event updates and cancellation notices visit the city’s Facebook and Twitter pages. More is at www.burnsville.org/events.
Music in Kelley Park – Each summer, Apple Valley hosts a series of free outdoor music concerts 6:30-8:30 p.m. Fridays June 16-Aug. 11 in Kelley Park, 6855 Fortino St. June concerts includes Salsa Del Soul, the Alex Rossi Band and Michael Monroe. July concerts are with the Dakota Valley Symphony, Lorri Dokken and Hitchville. August wraps up with Power of Ten and Riverside All-Stars. Parking for these concerts is available on nearby streets, and there is an adjacent playground near the outside stage. More is at applevalleyarts.org andfacebook.com/MusicInKelleyPark.
Lakeville Farmers Market – Saturdays 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., last year held June to September, Lakeville Area Arts Center, corner of Holyoke and 210th Street. More information is at stpaulfarmersmarket.com.
Minnesota Sinfonia Concert – 7:30 p.m., June 18, Caponi Art Park and Learning Center, 1220 Diffley Road, Eagan. More at www.caponiartpark.org.
ArtBlast – June 19-25, Rosemount Area Arts Council’s annual event that includes daily and nightly entertainment, performing arts, art exhibits, arts and crafts activities, a photo contest, a melodrama by the Front Porch Players. Go to RosemountArts.com for more information.
Old Fashioned Picnic – Tuesday, June 20, free, 5:30–7:30 p.m., Holz Farm, 4665 Manor Drive, Eagan. Come on out to the farm with a picnic basket and explore the grounds and visit with Friends of the Farm members.
Farmington Dew Days – June 22-25. The city’s annual summer celebration in the past has included music, food, activities and entertainment for young and old. More information is at www.farmingtondewdays.com. Those who are interested in volunteering can email info@farmingtondewdays.com.
Eagan Art Festival – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 24, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, June 25, 1501 Central Parkway, Eagan. The Eagan Art Festival offers art in all media available for purchase from the artists, and a virtual artists market. Organized by the Dakota Center for the Arts and the Eagan Arts Festival, this juried art show and sale also has art activity tents. Free admission and parking. More is at eaganartfestival.org.
Genesis Jazz Orchestra Concert – Wednesday, June 28, 7 p.m., Rosemount Central Park Amphitheater, 2893 145th St. W. Free.
July
Apple Valley Freedom Days – July 4 and days leading up to it. Freedom Days Parade 1 p.m. July 4. The event in the past has included a classic car show, fun run, children’s activities, and street dance, and fireworks. A full schedule can be found avfreedomdays.com.
Eagan July 4th Funfest – July 3-4. Features the Eagan Ambassador program, a carnival, live entertainment, parade and fireworks. More information is at eaganfunfest.org.
Lakeville’s Pan-O-Prog – July 4 (fireworks) July 9-16 (events). Events and activities scheduled include a classic car cruise, grand parade, lots of food and music and fireworks on the Fourth of July. More information can be found at www.panoprog.org.
Eagan Kick-Start Rotary 5K and Kids Run Fundraiser – July 8, 7 a.m. registration, 8 a.m. 5K start, 9 a.m. Kids Run start, Eagan Central Park- Rotary Bandshell, 1501 Central Parkway. Eagan Kick-Start Rotary’s inaugural 5K and Kids Run Fundraiser will benefit community projects in Eagan and beyond. To learn more and register, visit a link from tinyurl.com/2vt2uhy7. To become a sponsor, email rotarykickstarteric@gmail.com.
Visiting at the Farm: Cookies & Quilts with Otto & Ella, Sunday, July 10, free, 2-4 p.m., Holz Farm, 4665 Manor Drive, Eagan. As was the tradition in the 1940s families would go “visiting” on Sunday afternoons. Visit with us at Holz Farm and enjoy special cookies in the farm house and quilts on display.
Twin Cities Trumpet Ensemble – Thursday July 13, 7 p.m., Central Park Amphitheater, 2893 145th St. W. Free. More information at Rosemountarts.com.
“A Chorus Line” by Theatre 55 – July 14, 15, 21 and 22 at 7 p.m. and July 16 and 23 at 5 p.m., Caponi Art Park and Learning Center, 1220 Diffley Road, Eagan. More at www.caponiartpark.org.
International Festival of Burnsville – Saturday, July 15, typically afternoon into evening event, Nicollet Commons Park. Celebrates diversity through music, entertainment, cuisine, and cultural exhibits. Schedule to be released at a later date. More is at intlfestburnsville.org.
Rosemount Leprechaun Days – July 22-29. The city’s largest annual festival includes dozens of events with a parade, which will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 29; carnival, live music, fireworks, and food mostly centered around Central Park. Music: July 27 Mojo Monks, July 28, Coyote Wild, and July 29 High & Mighty. To volunteer, donate or plan an event, email info@LeprechaunDays.org. More information is at leprechaundays.org.
Minnesota Vikings Training Camp, held last year in late July and early August, Twin Cities Orthopedics Performance Center, Eagan. The event has included open practices, food, activities, autograph signing opportunities and more. More information will be at vikings.com/schedule/vikings-events/training-camp.
August
Romeo and Juliet: The Pick Up Truck Opera Volume 3 – 7 p.m., Friday, Aug. 4, Caponi Art Park and Learning Center, 1220 Diffley Road, Eagan. Mixed Precipitation performs “Romeo and Juliet” adapted from Vincenzo Bellini’s 1830 opera. This production features the music of Fleetwood Mac, The Fugees, and the Pixies – star-crossed bands whose passionate romance and feuds play out in their music. More at www.caponiartpark.org.
Dakota County Fair – Aug. 7-13, Dakota County Fairgrounds, 4008 220th St. W., Farmington. Tickets will be available starting in July at the Dakota County Fair box office in Ahlberg Hall. The fair includes a midway with carnival rides, food, exhibits, music, grandstand events, and more. More information is at 651-463-8818, www.dakotacountyfair.org.
Food Truck Festival – 4-9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 11, Eagan Central Park, 1501 Central Parkway, Eagan. Features food truck fare, local craft beers and entertainment – Free and Easy Band 5-9 p.m. playing hits from the likes of Santana, Stevie Wonder, Prince, Michael Jackson, Bruno Mars and Chris Stapleton. More information is at cityofeagan.com/foodtruck.
Hot Art! Community Iron Pour by Igneous Metal Arts – 12 noon, Aug. 12, Caponi Art Park and Learning Center, 1220 Diffley Road, Eagan. More at www.caponiartpark.org.
Theatrical Re-creation of “Free Air,” the book by Sinclair Lewis – Aug. 17-19 and 24-26,
Thursday, Aug. 17, Rosemount Steeple Center, 14375 S. Robert Trail. Premiere with reception at 5 p.m., ahow at 7 p.m. Reception includes hors d’oeuvres, refreshments and cash bar. Livestream option offered on this date. Other performances are at 7 p.m. Aug. 18, 19, 24-26, and 2 p.m. Aug. 19 and 26. Premiere tickets are $40 (including reception); other performances $22 ($18 Rosemount Area Arts Council members); livestream $15. More information at RosemountArts.com.
Taste of Lakeville – 5-9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, Lakeville Area Arts Center, 20965 Holyoke Ave. Rotary’s major fundraising event for local and international community projects includes food, wine and live music. Live and silent auctions are also held. Tickets $50 in advance, $60 day of event. Visit www.lakevillerotary.org for more information.
Jawaahir Dance Company, 6:30 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 19, Caponi Art Park and Learning Center, 1220 Diffley Road, Eagan. More at www.caponiartpark.org.
Visiting at the Farm: Cookies & Quilts with Otto & Ella – Sunday, Aug. 20, free, 2– 4 p.m. Holz Farm, 4665 Manor Drive, Eagan. As was the tradition in the 1940s, families would go visiting on Sunday afternoons. Enjoy special cookies in the farm house and beautiful quilts on display.
Farm to Table Dinner, Friday, Aug. 25, $65, Holz Farm, 4665 Manor Drive, Eagan. Register at link from cityofeagan.com/holzfarm. Enjoy an intimate outdoor dining experience on the picturesque grounds of Historic Holz Farm. A locally sourced menu has been developed for this occasion. Spend the evening enjoying music under the large oak tree, visiting with friends and learning about local food sources. Registration includes appetizer, entrée and dessert. Drinks available for purchase onsite. Must be 21-plus to register.
Southern Cruzers Summer Spectacular Car Show – 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, Buck Hill, 15400 Buck Hill Road, Burnsville. Portion of proceeds donated to charity. More information is at www.thesummerspectacular.com.
September
Burnsville Fire Muster – Sept. 5-9. Features city block party, classic car show, craft beer tasting, entertainment, fireworks, carnival rides, children’s activities, emergency personnel demonstrations, food and beverages from local restaurants, and parades. Civic Center Park music: Johnny Holm Band 7:30-11 p.m. Sept. 8 and Take It To The Limit/Eagles Tribute Band & The Fabulous Armadillos 7:30-11 p.m. Sept. 9. More is at burnsvillefestival.org.
Buck Concert Series 2023 – Sept. 14-16 on Buck Hill in Burnsville. Tickets went on sale May 5. Acts will include headliners Jameson Rodgers, Drive-By Truckers and George Thorogood and the Destroyers. More is at buckhill.com/buckconcertseries.
Lakeville Art Festival – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17, on the Lakeville Area Arts Center grounds. Juried art show, community art project, food, music, activities, adult beverages and more. More is at lakevilleartfestival.org.
Holz Farm Harvest Festival – Saturday, Sept. 23, Holz Farm, 4665 Manor Drive, Eagan. Hayrides, live music, animals, and live demonstrations. Fiddling Contest – 1 p.m. Tickets are $3 per person and can be purchased at discovereagan.com.
