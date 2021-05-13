Following is a listing of upcoming events planned by the city of Farmington. For more information, go online to farmingtonmn.gov. 

Farmington Police Department Open House - May 15, 11 a.m.

 Music in the Park at Rambling River Park featuring Thrillbillies Chicken Duo - May 26, 7 p.m.

 Dew Run (Must pre-register) - June 12, 8 a.m.

 Storytime in the Park at Vermillion Grove Park - June 16, 10:30 a.m.  

Puppet Wagon – Various parks and dates starting June 18 at Sach’s Park, 9 a.m.

Music in the Park at Rambling River Park featuring Mike Poot - June 30, 7 p.m.

Storytime in the Park at Prairie Pines Park - July 21, 10:30 a.m.

Music/Party in the Park Part 1 at Rambling River Park featuring Kidsdance and the Teddy Bear Band - July 28, 5 p.m.

Movie/Party in the Park Part 2 at Lake Julia Park featuring Kidsdance and The Croods 2 - July 30, 7 p.m.

National Night Out - Aug. 3, 5:30 p.m.

Storytime in the Park at Daisy Knoll Park - Aug. 25, 10:30 a.m.

Music in the Park at Rambling River Park featuring Vinnie Rose - Aug. 25, 7 p.m.

Movie in the Park at North Creek Park featuring Trolls World Tour - Sept. 11, 7:30 p.m.

