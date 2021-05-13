The cities of Apple Valley, Burnsville, Eagan, Farmington, Lakeville and Rosemount have events that are held throughout the year offering fun for young and old alike. Check with all event organizers to determine if there are any COVID-19 restrictions or cancellations. For event updates, they may also be online at SunThisweek.com.
Music in Kelley Park – Apple Valley Arts Foundation plans to host a series of free outdoor music concerts June 18 to Aug. 20 at 6 p.m. Fridays in Kelley Park, 6855 Fortino St. This year’s line up includes Salsa del Sol, The Dweebs and the Dakota Valley Symphony. Parking for these concerts is available on nearby streets, and there is an adjacent playground near the outside stage. More is at applevalleyarts.org and www.facebook.com/MusicInKelleyPark.
Eagan Art Festival, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. June 26 and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. June 27 at the Eagan’s Central Park at 1501 Central Parkway. For more information, visit eaganartfestival.org.
Apple Valley Freedom Days – Series of events in days prior to and on Friday, July 4. Freedom Days Parade 1 p.m. July 4 follows route from Pennock Avenue at Fireside Drive north to 145th Street west to Hayes Road north Apple Valley High School. The event has also included classic car show, music and fireworks. A full schedule can be found avfreedomdays.com and more information will be posted at SunThisweek.com.
Eagan July 4th Funfest – July 3-4, 2021. Features the Eagan Ambassador program, scavenger hunt, bike parade, bingo and fireworks. More information is at facebook.com/eaganfunfest or eaganfunfest.org.
Lakeville’s Pan-O-Prog – Typically held in July but final dates have not been set. Events and activities typically include a classic car cruise, grand parade, food, music. More information can be found at www.panoprog.org.
Rosemount Leprechaun Days – July 16-25, 2021. The city’s largest annual festival is expected to include a parade, live music, fireworks, and food at Central Park. To volunteer, donate or plan an event, email LeprechaunDays@gmail.com. More information is at www.RosemountEvents.com and will be posted on SunThisweek.com.
“Murder on the Nile” by Agatha Christie, Expressions Community Theater, July 30 and 31, Aug. 5 - 7, at 7 p.m.; Aug. 1 and 8, 2 p.m., Lakeville Area Arts Center. Tickets: $13. Kay Ridgeway has led a charmed life. Blessed with beauty, enormous wealth and a new husband, she embarks on a honeymoon voyage down the Nile. Fatal circumstances await when the idyllic surroundings are shattered by a shocking and brutal murder. Under scrutiny is a multitude of memorable passengers, all with a reason to kill. The tension and claustrophobia builds, as a shocking and audacious conspiracy is laid bare. Ticket information at LakevilleAreaArtsCenter.com.
Dakota County Fair – Aug. 9-15, 2021, Dakota County Fairgrounds, 4008 220th St. W., Farmington. Tickets will be available starting in July at the Dakota County Fair box office in Ahlberg Hall. The fair has included a midway with carnival rides, food, exhibits, music, grandstand events, and much more. Information at 651-463-8818, www.dakotacountyfair.org.
ArtBlast – Aug. 19-29 at various locations throughout Rosemount. Variety of music, performance and visual arts events along with classes organized by the Rosemount Area Arts Council. Event also includes art exhibits, photo contests, a melodrama in the park by the Front Porch Players and a play at the Steeple Center by the Second Act Players. Some classes require pre-registration. More information is at www.RosemountArts.com.
Southern Cruzers Summer Spectacular Car and Craft Show – typically held near the end of August, Dakota County Fairgrounds, Farmington. Has included swap meet, car corral. Portion of proceeds donated to charity. More information is at www.thesummerspectacular.com.
Burnsville Fire Muster — Sept. 8-11. 2021. Typically features entertainment, fireworks, children’s activities, emergency personnel demonstrations, food and beverages from local restaurants, and a parade. More is at burnsvillefiremuster.org.
Lakeville Art Festival – Typically held in mid-September 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Lakeville Area Arts Center, at 20965 Holyoke Ave. Each year, the festival hosts approximately 100 exhibitors who show and sell their work in many forms and media. The event has included artist demonstrations, Youth Art Tent, music and food. For more information, visit lakevilleartfestival.org.
COVID-19 updates
As of the printing of this guide, some 2021 events have been cancelled and others were still in the planning stages. The Dakota County Tribune wants to provide readers with as many resources as possible.
Check the various event organizers’ websites for details. The events are not only a time to build community, but also a way to support local business. It is more important than ever to support local merchants, and the newspaper encourages people to shop local.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.