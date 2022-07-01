Hunger Solutions Minnesota and Open Your Heart to the Hungry and Homeless have organized the 13th annual Open Your Heart Summer Challenge grant. This grant opportunity provides participating food shelves in Minnesota with a matched grant proportional to the food shelves’ fundraising activities throughout the month of July.
Last July, Minnesota food shelves raised nearly $1.9 million leveraging this grant opportunity. A total of 132 food shelves in Minnesota are signed up to participate in the 2022 July fundraising challenge.
Minnesotans made 3.6 million visits to food shelves in 2021, marking the 11th consecutive year with over 3 million food shelf visits. This year, more food shelf visits are expected statewide. Visit numbers have increased 39% since the beginning of 2022 and are expected to continue to rise as pandemic relief programs that helped keep families afloat come to an end, and record inflation and rising food costs continue to put added pressure on households in our state.
“Food shelves in Minnesota are facing empty shelves,” says Colleen Moriarty, executive director with Hunger Solutions Minnesota. “The end of pandemic relief programs, coupled with rising food costs and inflation – our food systems need support now more than ever.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.