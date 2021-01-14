To the editor:
Thank you for the Jan. 7 story by Andy Rogers on the (mis)use of trails in our area’s parks. I am an avid year-round hiker and an occasional cross country skier who uses one of our great parks at least twice a week. I too have noticed that many designated ski trails are used by hikers. And I myself have been guilty a time or two of walking along the very edge of a ski trail to get to another hiking trail.
I would suggest that the county and cities could take some steps to reduce the likelihood of hikers destroying groomed trails:
- Examine the ratio of ski trails to hiking trails. Terrace Oak Park in Burnsville makes all but a short out-and-back trail into ski trails. Do so many of our trails have to be given over to skiers?
- Make the hiking trails loop trails. One reason that I sometimes hike on ski trails is that my hiking trail “dead-ends” and ski trails are my only option unless I want to backtrack instead of looping back to my starting point. This seems especially problematic at Lebanon Hills.
- Can combination trails be created? Many paths seem wide enough to me to have space for both sets of ski grooves and a side walking path.
- Dedicate some parks or areas of them to skiing only or hiking only.
- Improve signage designating what is a ski trail and what is a hiking trail. I am often confused by multiple lines, dashes, dots, and colors that are supposed to tell me what is for skiing and what is for hiking. Better simplicity, clarity, and larger print would be helpful.
I hope the increased use of our wonderful parks continues after the pandemic ebbs and that all park users can be made to feel welcome. As far as I am concerned, my tax dollars spent on city, county, state, and national parks are very well-used.
Doug Johnson
Burnsville
