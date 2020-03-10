The Dakota County Historical Society will host a Suffrage Tea on Saturday, March 28, at the Sibley Historic Site’s DuPuis House from 3:30-5:30 p.m.
People can celebrate women’s suffrage with a three-course meal and teas paired with each meal. Throughout the event, visitors will learn about the history of women’s suffrage and Minnesota’s connection as the 100th anniversary of a woman’s right to vote. Visitors are welcomed to come dressed to support women’s suffrage in 1920.
Admission to the event is $40 per person, or $35 if a member of the historical society, Minnesota Historical Society or Friends of the Sibley Historic Site.
The historic site is at 1357 Sibley Memorial Highway in Mendota. Registration is limited. Contact the Sibley Site at 651-452-1596 to reserve a spot. For more information or to reserve online, visit www.dakotahistory.org.
