What is better than spending a couple hours tasting several local craft brewed spirits?
Giving back to the community at same time, of course!
On Aug. 12, the Lakeville Chamber Foundation is hosting its fourth annual Suds for Scholars fundraising event. This year’s event at the Holiday Inn & Suites, 20800 Kenrick Ave. Lakeville, will include several local brewers offering samples and talking about their favorite creations.
The event billed as being ideal for friends, work groups or a date night for an evening of beer tasting, appetizers and prize drawings. Several local sponsors make it possible for 100% of the ticket sales to go directly into the Lakeville Area Chamber of Commerce Foundation’s scholarship fund.
The brewers already signed on for 2021 are: Arbeiter Brewing Co., Back Channel Brewing Co., Bald Man Brewing Co., Big Wood Brewery, Boathouse Brothers Brewing, Chanhassen Brewing Co., Chapel Brewing, Giesenbrau Bier Co., Inver Grove Brewing Co., Lakeville Brewing Co., Montgomery Brewing, Shakopee Brewhall, Spiral Brewing, Tanzenwald Brewing, Tilion Brewing Co. and Unmapped Brewing Co.
The Lakeville Chamber Foundation has issued $15,000 in scholarships since 2017. The foundation is a separate nonprofit 501(c)3 organization that is run by a volunteer board of directors, which is made up of chamber members.
Tickets are $25, with 100% of ticket sales go toward scholarships.
There are two options to apply for a scholarship.
Lakeville high school seniors pursuing post-high school education in either industry specific certification or college degree programs can apply for up to a $1,000 scholarship. The deadline is March 30 each year.
In addition, employees of Lakeville Area Chamber member businesses can apply for a scholarship toward a continuing education program that will benefit their current employer. The deadline to apply is the last day of each quarter. Applications can be found at LakevilleChamber.org/foundation.
Tickets can be purchased in advance at LakevilleChamber.org/events, or at the door. A $25 ticket includes beer tasting from all brewers, appetizers, a commemorative tasting glass, and a chance to vote for one’s favorites. All attendees must be 21 or older.
Sponsors include Master Cicerone: Safety Signs; Master Brewer: Triton Chemical, Pro Tech Automotive, Country Cabinets; Stout: Kohlnhofer Insurance, Interstate PowerSystems, New Market Bank, DeWolf Chemical; IPA: Styer Transportation, Delmar Company, LPL Financial, Frandsen Bank & Trust, APPRO Development, CERRON Commercial Properties, Enestvedt & Christensen LLP; and Pilsner: Citizens Bank Minnesota, Schmitty & Sons and Gray Line MN.
More is at tinyurl.com/b2t97ncx.
