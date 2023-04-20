What could be better than spending a couple hours tasting several local craft brewed spirits? Giving back to the community while doing it.

The Lakeville Chamber Foundation is hosting its sixth annual Suds for Scholars fundraising event 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, April 27, at the Holiday Inn & Suites Lakeville. This year’s event will have 18 brewers and two wineries offering samples and information about their favorite creations.  

