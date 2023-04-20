What could be better than spending a couple hours tasting several local craft brewed spirits? Giving back to the community while doing it.
The Lakeville Chamber Foundation is hosting its sixth annual Suds for Scholars fundraising event 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, April 27, at the Holiday Inn & Suites Lakeville. This year’s event will have 18 brewers and two wineries offering samples and information about their favorite creations.
In addition to beer and wine tasting, there will be appetizers and prize drawings. Several sponsors make it possible for 100% of single ticket sales to go directly into the foundation’s scholarship fund.
The brewers participating this year are: South Side Barley Crushers, Montgomery Brewing, Shakopee Brewhall, Spiral Brewing, Bald Man Brewing, Lakeville Brewing, Inver Grove Brewing, Tanzenwald Brewing, Arbeiter Brewing Company, Unmapped Brewing Co., Boathouse Brothers Brewing, Giesenbrau Bier Co., Nile Mile Brewing, Next Chapter Winery, Number 12 Cider, Vintage Escapes, Angry Inch, Big Wood Brewery, Tilion Brewing, Invictus Brewing Co., and Omni Winery & Taproom.
The Lakeville Chamber Foundation has approved $41,000 in scholarships and grants since 2017. The foundation awards scholarships in two ways – Lakeville high school seniors pursuing industry specific certification or college degree programs, and employees of Lakeville Area Chamber member businesses who are pursuing continuing education that will benefit their current employer. Details and applications can be found at LakevilleChamber.org/foundation.
Tickets can be purchased in advance at LakevilleChamber.org/events, by calling 952-469-2020, or at the door. A $25 ticket includes beer tasting from all brewers, appetizers, a commemorative tasting glass, and a chance to vote for one’s favorites. Attendees may also purchase raffle tickets for prizes that include a TV and goodie baskets. All attendees must be 21 or older.
Sponsors include – Master Cicerone sponsor: Safety Signs; Master Brewer sponsors: Triton Chemical, Pro Tech Automotive, Country Cabinets, Christian Brothers Automotive, JB Woodfitter, Menasha; Stout sponsors: APPRO Development , CERRON Commercial Properties, Enestvedt & Christensen, Styer Transportation, Lakeview Bank, Pillars of Lakeville, Kohlnhofer Insurance Agency; IPA sponsors: Premier Bank Farmington, Harcros Chemicals, DeWolf Chemical; and Pilsner sponsors: LPL Financial, LLC, New Market Bank, Dunn Brothers Coffee, Schmitty & Sons, The Fountains at Hosanna, Frandsen Bank & Trust, Swing Lab Performance Golf.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.