Eastview High School’s math team closed out its season, finishing in second place in its division.
The team had two students finish in the top 10 for scoring for the season: Clinton Pan, fifth, and Brenden Wilhelm, 10th.
The team finished the season ranked 13th in the state and will attend the state math tournament on March 9. Pan also qualified for the individual state tournament. The team is coached by Mike Tomlinson and Cory Fusco.
