A 2020 Stanford University study concluded that ready access to a gun is a major risk factor for suicide 

On the last two Mondays in January, Stock and Barrel Gun Club, a firearms sports club and firing range with locations in Chanhassen and Eagan, hosted a pair of Mental Wellness Nights. At the events, attendees learned about mental health and participated in a “Question Persuade Refer” (QPR) training course designed to help participants recognize the warning signs of suicide and how to help someone get life-saving assistance.

