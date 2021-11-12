A group of eighth-grade students at Kenwood Trail Middle School shared their culture and traditions with the school by creating a large Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) display in the school’s cafeteria. The display was put up during the multi-day holiday, Oct. 31-November 2. The display featured photos of loved ones who have died, marigold flowers made from tissue paper, decorated skulls known culturally as calaveras, and Día de los Muertos bread.
Five students in Sra. Alexa Zenk’s eighth-grade Spanish Heritage Speaker class worked on the project.
The students are Andrea Mejia Rodas, Yaretzy Cortes Perez, Dayana Fuentes Castanon, Luis Fuentes Gonzalez and Kimberly Reyes Ayala. It took three weeks to complete.
The students researched the history, background and true meaning of Día de los Muertos. The students created a presentation for Principal Kelly McDermott for her review and approval of the display.
Once approved, the students prepared the materials needed for the display. The group involved other students by having Spanish 1 classes help make decorations. They also made daily announcements inviting other students and staff to participate by bringing in photos of their loved ones to be honored and remembered.
“The Day of the Dead is similar to Thanksgiving for many of the students because they get to reunite with family and friends. The students felt it was important to share their culture and traditions with their friends, peers, and school community,” said Heritage Speaker teacher Alexa Zenk. “Through developing the display, students were able to provide a different perspective and cultural awareness about this tradition.”
The eighth-grade Heritage Speaker class is designed for native or heritage speakers of Spanish who have oral proficiency, but little or no formal training in the language. Students in this class are generally students who are raised in homes where Spanish is spoken or have had formal language instruction in a native country. The class is designed to build on the language base students already possess and to help develop reading and writing skills. Language skills are emphasized through cultural and community activities.
