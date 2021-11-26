Farmington VFW along with the American Legion Post posted colors at Christian Heritage Academy on Veterans Day. Carla Tappainer from the Apple Valley Legion was guest speaker for the event. It was a full house of students as well as many different veterans, who lined up along wall so the young people could come by and shake hands. The VFW and Legion thanked Christian Heritage Academy for reaching out to part of their honoring of veterans.
