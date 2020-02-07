More than 4,600 elementary school students from schools throughout Dakota County are seeing science and engineering concepts in action this spring through assemblies and field trips provided by the Science Museum of Minnesota. These learning experiences, offered for free to schools in Dakota County, are part of the Experience Science program and a 21-year partnership between the Science Museum and Flint Hills Resources.
The 2019-2020 Experience Science program runs December through May and 27 local schools are participating. The learning experiences offered complement existing curriculum and fulfill academic standards in science and engineering.
“Whether at the museum or in the schools, the Experience Science program creates opportunities for students to get excited about STEM concepts from an early age,” said Alison Rempel Brown, president of the Science Museum of Minnesota. “We look forward to offering this opportunity for Dakota County students each year thanks to ongoing support from Flint Hills Resources.”
During the assemblies, instructors from the Science Museum use interactive models to show examples of real-world engineering problems and help students think through the process of solving them. Schools participate in assemblies about dinosaurs, water or engineering. During the field trips to the Science Museum, students learn how to combine math, science, creativity and curiosity to effectively think like engineers. Students are challenged to consider how museum exhibits are made, what materials were used to build them and what problems were likely solved along the way.
“As an employer of hundreds of Minnesota engineers, we believe it’s important for young people to learn critical thinking and creative problem-solving skills,” said Heather Rein, director of community affairs at Flint Hills Resources. “By partnering with the Science Museum of Minnesota, we can help students build those skills while making it enjoyable and memorable through real-life examples and learning experiences outside of the classroom.”
Elementary schools participating in the 2019-20 Experience Science program include:
• Apple Valley: Greenleaf, Diamond Path, Cedar Park STEM, Highland, Southview, Westview;
• Burnsville: Echo Park;
• Eagan: Northview, Oak Ridge, Woodland, Thomas Lake, Red Pine, Deerwood, Pinewood;
• Lakeville: East Lake;
• Rosemount: St. Joseph School, Rosemount and Shannon Park.
