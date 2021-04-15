Group serves as a way to identify and address intolerance and discrimination
Lakeville North and Lakeville South high school students will have the chance to attend the Students Voices conference Friday, April 23, to talk about how to make the schools more equitable and inclusive for everyone.
The effort is one of many District 194 is undertaking to ensure that students feel empowered to succeed.
For the past few years, students at Lakeville North and Lakeville South high school have been talking about and taking action to make the school community more welcoming to people of all backgrounds.
In 2017, Lakeville North formed a Student Voices group in an effort to identify problems related to intolerance and racial discrimination and develop solutions to address them.
The following year, Student Voices was formed at Lakeville South.
While the groups are guided by teacher/advisers, they are student-led. Earlier in the year, the newspaper was contacted by Lakeville South sophomore Kate Clark, a Student Voices member, who asked if Sun Thisweek was interested in learning more about the group.
Following are responses to the newspaper’s questions as assembled by Clark.
How did Student Voices come about at Lakeville South? Whose idea was it? How many members did you start with and how many now? Have you recruited people to join through announcements, social media, etc.?
The group was created because teachers at LSHS knew Lakeville North had a similar group, and felt it was necessary to have a group at South as well. The group at South was formed by a group of 6 to 8 teachers. Membership began with this small group of teachers, but now fluctuates between 60 and 30 kids throughout the year. We use social media and the school announcements to raise awareness and recruit members for Student Voices.
Why do you think it was important to form the group?
The teachers who created the group felt it was important to form the group because there had been ongoing incidences of intolerance and racial discrimination in the school. They believed a group like Student Voices would promote issues related to diversity such that all kids in the school could benefit. The group helps to raise awareness about unfriendly incidences, and works to create a more welcoming school atmosphere. It provides a safe space where students can feel connected and advocate for change in the school.
What is the group’s mission? What are some of your goals?
Student Voices’ mission is to help all students feel welcomed and safe as a part of the Lakeville South community. Our group aims to provide a platform where issues concerning students of less represented status can be heard. We want to make students feel as though they are a part of a community where they can communicate with peers and better our school. Some of our group’s current goals include a school podcast, the encouragement of the use of pronouns, group T-shirts, a mural, and a weekly newsletter. We hope to use these projects to share student’s stories, make school more welcoming, and raise awareness for our group.
How often do you meet? What do you discuss, plan, etc.?
Currently, Student Voices meets every other week via webex. We discuss the progress of our current projects, and bring to light issues that may have been noticed in school. Also, we often have discussions relating to current events or personal experiences at Lakeville South. We often have grade level discussion to gain different perspectives on the topics we discuss.
What would you like people to know about Student Voices?
Our group would like people to know the importance of spreading kindness and being aware of how your actions may affect others. Student Voices works hard to make our school and community a safe place, but we can’t do it without the help of others. Choose to be an ally and to make others feel welcome. If you notice unfriendly or discriminatory behavior, please report it. Racism, homophobia, sexism, and bullying have no place in our school or community. To join Student Voices at LSHS, email a member of the school administration. We would love for more students to get involved!
