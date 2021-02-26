gen robert trail art.jpg

St. Joseph School students of Rosemount are the featured artists at the Robert Trail Library art gallery this month. St. Joseph art teacher Sue Sirek works with kindergarten through eighth-grade students. Showing their string art at school are seventh-graders: (from left) Gianna Longo, Emily Snyder, Andrew Majeski and Euan Schroeder. Photos of all the art may be viewed at the RAAC website, rosemountarts.com. The Rosemount Area Arts Council and Friends of Robert Trail Library continue to sponsor this long-standing program.

