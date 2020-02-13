Forty-eight of Minnesota’s top robotics teams, including students from Burnsville and Savage, gathered at the Washington Technology Magnet School in St. Paul on Feb. 7 and 8 for the Minnesota FIRST Tech Challenge State Championship.
Teams are divided into two 24-team divisions, named Galaxy and Nano, for match play that creates a ranking order of teams. Then each division establishes four alliances of three teams, which continue into elimination rounds to determine a state champion. All 48 teams compete for judged awards independent of their division assignment.
The PRIDE, a team of area middle and high school students, was one of five teams nominated at the event for the Think Award, a judged award for excellence in documenting the team’s work in an engineering notebook. The PRIDE team member Nathan Wilder won a scholarship from STRATASYS for his short essay describing how robotics has improved his understanding of 3D printing.
“I am truly amazed at what our students accomplish each season in robotics,” said April Larson, head coach and mentor for The PRIDE. “From designing, building and programming a robot, competing at tournaments, qualifying for the state championship, and being gracious professionals throughout the entire journey. The skills they have learned will no doubt help them succeed in whatever they pursue in the future.”
The Wiring Warriors, a fifth-year team composed of local high school students, finished their division matches in sixth place and became the fourth seed alliance captain for the Galaxy Division. They were eliminated in the first round by the first seed alliance and eventual state champions.
“Their season goal was to attend the state championship. Minnesota is a very competitive state for robotics and that is a high bar, ” said Edward Wilder, the Wiring Warrior’s head coach and mentor. “I am proud of them for achieving their goal.”
High Voltage, a rookie team from Eagle Ridge Middle School, finished their Galaxy Division matches in 18th place.
Craig Huber, the head coach and mentor for High Voltage, said: “The team made a very impressive debut this year, and should be quite proud of their accomplishments. As a rookie team of seventh-graders who just started learning these skills this year, to even reach the state tournament is a major achievement. I am looking forward to seeing what this group of students does as they learn and mature moving forward.”
In the 2019-2020 season, Minnesota had 205 registered FTC teams, which made it the fourth largest FIRST robotics program in the world. High Tech Kids is the Minnesota affiliate partner for several FIRST programs, including FTC, and operates competitions across the state.
Burnsville Robotics is the umbrella nonprofit organization that supports FIRST LEGO League (elementary school students), FIRST Tech Challenge (middle/high school students), and FIRST Robotics Competition (high school students) programming in the Burnsville-Savage-Eagan community.
