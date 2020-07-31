To the editor:

Now more than ever, the Minnesota Zoo needs strong advocates in the Legislature. Reps. Robert Bierman and John Huot, along with state Sen. Greg Clausen have been working tirelessly on this advocacy.

A subsistence amount of funding was allocated via Gov. Tim Walz recently, but it is nowhere near enough to cover the economic downturn from COVID-19 as attendance has slowed to a crawl.

Clausen has been working on bipartisan support in the Senate but has been stymied by the majority to fully fund the zoo’s requests. This has not only happened this year but in several previous sessions, putting the zoo at risk.

The House has been better as Bierman and Huot have found friendlier ground to work in. But whatever the House passes gets blocked in Senate committees despite Clausen’s efforts.

As we head into an election year, we need to keep this strong team in place so that possible changes in the Legislature after the election can be enhanced by these experienced and knowledgeable advocates for a high priority Apple Valley resource, the Minnesota Zoo.

David Mindeman

Apple Valley

