Storm Creek – a supplier of premium, eco-friendly, outdoor-inspired apparel and outerwear – was named Dakota County Regional Chamber Small Business of the Year at the chamber’s 2021 Business Excellence Gala on Nov. 5.
“We are extremely honored to be recognized by the Dakota County Regional Chamber as small business of the year,” said Storm Creek CEO Teresa Fudenberg. “We are a small but mighty and growing company with an unwavering focus to be better and do better in every aspect of our business. The chamber award is a testament to our mission and results. I am so proud of our team for how far we have come in the past five years, and I am even more excited about our future.”
“The Dakota County Regional Chamber of Commerce champions the promotion and improvement of the region’s business environment and cultivating vibrant regional and local communities,” said chamber president Maureen Scallen Failor. “Storm Creek is an exemplary business community member, not only in terms of if its growth and excellent business operations, but also its commitment to sustainability and philanthropy. They are a growing, thriving small business with superb leaders, and a good corporate citizen.”
Storm Creek is a Women’s Business Enterprise National Council Certified Woman-Owned Business that uses Entrepreneurial Operating System tools and concepts that help small, growing businesses to define and achieve business goals and results. Employees are evaluated and rewarded through the Shared Success Bonus Program for reaching goals and living values throughout the year. Storm Creek’s staff has grown from seven staff members in 2014 to more than 30 today.
Storm Creek’s 2022 catalog marked the completion of a five-year quest to transition its entire product line to eco-friendly, using recycled and/or sustainable components, and following sustainable and ethical production processes. To date, its products have saved over 7.5 million plastic bottles from ending up in landfills and oceans.
A member of Minnesota Keystone Club at the 5% level, giving back is at the heart of Storm Creek, Fudenberg said. In 2020, the company donated over $30,000 to nonprofits, gifted 900 pullovers to COVID-19 frontline heroes, launched the “Live for Better” beanie with the American Cancer Society, donated 150,000 meals to Feeding America, and gave over $25,000 in apparel to those in need.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.