Storm Creek – a supplier of premium, eco-friendly, outdoor-inspired apparel and outerwear – donated more than $34,000 worth of merchandise to Big Brothers, Big Brothers Twin Cities for its Winter Picnic in Minneapolis on Dec. 11.
Seventy-six pairs of “Littles” and their “Bigs” celebrated winter with an afternoon of treats, activities, local pro sports team mascot visits, and a Storm Creek-sponsored pop-up shop stocked with jackets, vests, and other cozy cold weather apparel items. Littles could pop into the shop during the event and pick out two free items – one for themselves and one for a family member or other loved one.
“Big Brothers, Big Sisters is a key Storm Creek charity partner, and we were thrilled to support the free pop-up shop experience for this wonderful event,” said Storm Creek CEO Teresa Fudenberg. “Littles thoroughly enjoyed the opportunity to pick out a new jacket or cozy item for themselves, plus select a gift or two for someone else.”
“We’re grateful for partners like Storm Creek,” said Pat Sukhum, Big Brothers Big Sisters Twin Cities CEO. “Their sponsorship of our Winter Picnic made it possible for our Bigs and Littles to celebrate the wonders of winter with lots of fun and free activities.”
Storm Creek also supported Big Brothers, Big Sisters and other national and Minnesota charities in November and December with its annual warehouse sale.
Storm Creek is a Minnesota Keystone Program member, with a goal of donating $5 million to charity by 2030.
