To the editor:
Most senior citizens live on a fixed income and the burdens of the Minnesota state tax on Social Security income negatively impacts the quality of life for seniors in Minnesota.
Colorado, Connecticut, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Dakota, Rhode Island, Utah, Vermont and West Virginia collect state income tax on Social Security payments to at least some beneficiaries.
Elected officials should help senior citizens by eliminating the state taxes and get Minnesota off this list. Their timely action is required to get it completed in 2020.
Readers should contact elected officials by telephone and email and demand their cooperation. It will only take a few minutes of one’s time to voice these concerns.
Gerald Brown
Apple Valley
