Greg Stommes of the Lakeville Fire Department accepted the Dakota Spirit of Excellence award Tuesday, Oct. 5, at a ceremony at the fire station during the department’s Fire Prevention Week open house.
Stommes earned the award from the Dakota Electric Association to recognize first responders and the brave work they do. The award highlights a first responder who demonstrates leadership, dedication to serving others, teamwork, integrity and other attributes.
“Greg has been a high performer since he started in the department,” Chief Mike Meyer said. “He has passed on much of his knowledge over the years and impacted many firefighters on the department.”
Dakota Electric’s Board Chair Jerry Pittman presented the award to Stommes.
“The award was designed to recognize an individual who displays leadership, integrity, dedication to serving others, teamwork and more,” Pittman said during the ceremony. “Chief Meyer tells us that Greg Stommes displays these characteristics.”
Stommes was appreciative of the recognition.
“I want to thank Dakota Electric for their support of the Lakeville Fire Department,” Stommes said.
He also thanked his peers in the department and his wife for her support.
Along with the award for Stommes, Dakota Electric provided a $5,000 check to the fire department.
Meyer said that they will use the $5,000 donation for water rescue equipment and purchasing batteries for their drones.
“Dakota Electric is happy to be able to provide a contribution to the department,” Pittman said, “and it is clear that Greg Stommes was an excellent choice for this year’s Spirit of Excellence award.”
A customer-owned, nonprofit utility since 1937, Dakota Electric Association provides electricity to more than 110,000 members throughout Dakota County and portions of Goodhue, Rice and Scott counties. Dakota Electric is a Touchstone Energy Cooperative.
