Steveson will return to Gophers, then join WWE

Olympic gold medalist will defend NCAA wrestling title before joining pro ranks
It’s likely to be at least seven months before Gable Steveson appears in the ring as a World Wrestling Entertainment performer.
That’s because he wants to defend his NCAA heavyweight championship first.
In a deal believed to be unprecedented in college athletics, it was announced Thursday morning Steveson signed a multi-year contract with WWE that allows him to return to the University of Minnesota to wrestle in 2021-22, his senior season. The arrangement was made possible by NCAA rule changes that allow student-athletes to monetize their NIL (name, image and likeness) rights while retaining their eligibility to compete.
The 2018 Apple Valley High School graduate won the 2021 NCAA 285-pound championship, going 17-0. He then swept through the U.S. Olympic Trials, outscoring opponents 42-4, to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics. His come-from-behind 10-8 victory over three-time world champion Geno Petriashvili earned Steveson the 125-kilogram freestyle gold medal.
Steveson, 21, is the first Olympic wrestling gold medalist WWE has signed since Kurt Angle, who won his Olympic championship in 1996.
The contract is expected to allow Steveson to appear on WWE programming while he competes at Minnesota, but he would not wrestle for WWE until he completes his eligibility with the Gophers. According to ESPN, WWE is expected to supply a training facility for Steveson near campus. He also would have access to WWE facilities in Orlando, Florida. Steveson’s brother Bobby, a former Apple Valley High School and University of Minnesota wrestler, is training in Orlando after signing with WWE last week.
Last weekend Steveson teased his WWE signing, announcing on Twitter he had signed a contract without saying where. His agreements to return to Minnesota for his senior season then join WWE full-time were finalized Thursday.
Steveson has a 34-match college winning streak dating to the 2019 NCAA semifinals. He was undefeated (15-0) in the 2019-20 season but the NCAA tournament scheduled for U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis was canceled because of the pandemic. He’s 67-2 as a college wrestler, a .971 winning percentage that is the best in University of Minnesota history.
In the 2021-22 season Steveson will try to become the sixth Minnesota wrestler with multiple NCAA championships.
He was 212-3 as a high school wrestler, including 173-0 in his final four seasons. Steveson won four individual state championships and helped Apple Valley win three Class 3A team championships.
Minnesota’s 2021-22 wrestling schedule has not yet been announced. The NCAA Division I tournament will be March 17-19, 2022, in Detroit, Michigan.
