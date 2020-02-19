Farmington Firefighter Steven Endres Jr., named firefighter of the year

Steven Endres Jr.

 Photo courtesy of Farmington Fire Department

Steven Endres was named the 2019 Farmington Fire Department’s Firefighter of the Year.

The department celebrated his service at the annual banquet in January.

He has been a paid-on-call firefighter with the department since October 2016.

Farmington Assistant Fire Chief Jeff Allbee said that Endres uses great judgment in doing what he thinks is important for the department by reaching out to the community and being involved in many events.

Endres led efforts to move the community Easter egg hunt to Dakota City Heritage Village on the fairgrounds in Farmington.

