Steve Haschig, DARTS director of advancement, is retiring after more than 10 years with the organization and it is effective July 1.
“It is time for me to experience life without a full-time job,” Haschig said, “and I want to be able to end my time at DARTS introducing the next person to the wonderful people who believe that our communities are best when all ages can thrive.”
Haschig joined DARTS in 2011 to lead community outreach and fundraising efforts. He quickly became their “chief storyteller” as he made community connections, hearing community needs and sharing DARTS’ impact. He helped to recruit new volunteers and donors to DARTS work.
“Steve’s focus has always been on building relationships,” said DARTS President Ann Bailey. “He is committed to creating connections that enrich aging and he sees the ability to age well, in the home of your choice, as a basic need for any of us.”
During Steve’s tenure, he focused on events which allow new people to connect to the DARTS mission and in finding sponsors who resonate with the DARTS mission and work.
Grants, business, and individual donations account for nearly 30% of DARTS revenue and gifts fund 100% of the Loop circulator routes in South St. Paul, West St. Paul and Hastings.
“Steve is a great steward of all gifts, keeping costs low so the gifts we receive directly support DARTS programs,” Bailey said.
DARTS is currently recruiting for its next director of advancement, searching for another person for whom relationships are the best part of their work. Anyone interested can apply at dartsconnects.org/careers.
Since 1974, nonprofit DARTS has served seniors and their families in the southeast metro, helping them lead more independent lives. Services include house cleaning, home repairs, outdoor chores, transportation, caregiver coaching, and volunteer opportunities. For more information or to become a volunteer, contact us at 651-455-1560 or visit us at www.dartsconnects.org.
