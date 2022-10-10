From farm to frontline, the Minnesota Soybean Research & Promotion Council is taking another giant leap forward to highlight environmentally friendly investments from the soybean checkoff. Dakota/Rice County soybean farmers, in partnership with MSR&PC, which directs the state’s soybean checkoff resources, are launching the Stepping Up campaign to amplify farmer profitability and promote the value-added uses of the “miracle bean” while making community connections.

Coming on the heels of the successful Driving Soy promotion, Minnesota counties are lacing up to promote renewable, value-added soy products and give back to frontline health care workers in their counties.

