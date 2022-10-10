From farm to frontline, the Minnesota Soybean Research & Promotion Council is taking another giant leap forward to highlight environmentally friendly investments from the soybean checkoff. Dakota/Rice County soybean farmers, in partnership with MSR&PC, which directs the state’s soybean checkoff resources, are launching the Stepping Up campaign to amplify farmer profitability and promote the value-added uses of the “miracle bean” while making community connections.
Coming on the heels of the successful Driving Soy promotion, Minnesota counties are lacing up to promote renewable, value-added soy products and give back to frontline health care workers in their counties.
“We all know someone in health care,” said Gail Donkers, Dakota/Rice County Corn & Soybean Growers and MSR&PC board member. “This was our way to say thank you for all they have done especially for the last couple years.”
As part of the Stepping Up promotional effort, Dakota/Rice County donated 100 pairs of Skechers soy-based GO shoes to Benedictine Living Community – Northfield, Faribault Senior Living LLC, The Rosemount Senior Living at Steeple Center and Southview Acres Health Care Center.
“What an awesome gift you have bestowed upon us. We are overwhelmed with thankfulness and appreciation of your generous gift and what you do as an organization,” said Benedictine Living Community employee, Ken Kirkman. “I will be looking for Goodyear Performance Outsoles in all my shoes in the future. What a great way to support our community, local farmers, the environment and the USA.”
The Stepping Up campaign runs throughout the summer. The statewide effort strives to inform both farming and non-farming public on soy’s environmental advantages and the myriad uses of soybean oil. County leaders also want to show their appreciation to health care workers in their community.
“We know how much health care workers sacrifice for others in communities throughout Minnesota, especially in the past couple of years. I’ve seen it firsthand,” said Council Chair Joe Serbus, whose wife, Doreen, has worked in health care for more than 40 years. “This campaign is an investment in both value-added soybean products and in the selfless health care professionals who keep us safe and healthy.”
For each dollar, Dakota/Rice County soybean farmers pay toward checkoff resources, growers receive $12.33 in return value. Today, more than 1,000 commercially available products – ranging from shoes to machinery lubricants to asphalt – use commodity and high oleic soybean oil.
