One of the issues of the day is how much we can trust social media. Its impact ranges from around the globe down to our neighborhoods. It’s a great way to spread information quickly. But sometimes it’s a source of unfounded rumors that can hurt people and damage businesses. To be a well-informed citizen, you need to keep up with what’s happening in more ways than your social “feed.”
One way, of course, is the newspaper you’re reading now. The Dakota County Tribune has a long history of covering our community. Some towns have lost all their newspapers; they’re called “news deserts.” It’s important to the health of Rosemount to maintain this voice.
But the paper can’t cover every item you might be interested in. I’d like to make sure you know about additional ways you can keep up with what the city is doing.
The city mails every household and business a newsletter four times a year. We also email news updates and a monthly business report. You can get them and the items I describe below for free by visiting www.ci.rosemount.mn.us/notifyme.
You can receive texts or emails about snowplow operations, Ice Arena events, and news releases. You can also be alerted when a new meeting agenda is released. Each month, we put out hundreds of pages of documents related to City Council and commission actions. You may not have time to read them all, but you might see an item in an agenda that you’ll want to click on.
We also post an online calendar of public meetings. With limited exceptions, you have a right to sit in to hear the discussions. And during regular meetings, there’s always an opportunity to make comments. The city also maintains a presence on Facebook, Twitter, Nextdoor, and for business development news on Instagram.
In the past year the Rosemount City Council has reached beyond the official meetings to make it easier for citizens to ask questions or share an opinion. We’ve met folks at the library, parks, and arena. We call it Council Out & About, and the next one is Saturday, Feb. 1, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the library.
Beginning soon there will be a new way to share your views and have your questions addressed. In February, I will start holding regular mayor’s open office hours. Anyone who wants to talk will be able to stop by City Hall and discuss any issue with me, no appointment necessary. I’ll be here on the second Friday of the month (so Feb. 14 to begin) from 10 a.m. to noon.
And as always you can email or call me and my colleagues on the council. The address to reach all of us plus the city administrator is citycouncil@ci.rosemount.mn.us. You can find our individual addresses and numbers on the website.
Rosemount will continue to thrive if we can draw on the wisdom of our community. We’re committed to providing as much information as we can and to listen to all voices. In return, we ask you to pursue accurate information from all forms of media. We invite you to put us to the test as we work for an even better community.
Bill Droste is the mayor of Rosemount. Columns reflect the opinion of the author.
