To the editor:
As a retired Lakeville senior citizen, I am writing regarding the large increase in taxes, not only to our household, but many others living on a fixed income. The combined increase in the school budget, the approved tax levy and the increased valuation of our home, has resulted in a major tax increase for one year. Our home value is below the median home value in Lakeville, so many others have increases much greater than ours.
I would like to comment on the article “Swimming upstream.” Last fall, Lakeville passed bonds for two dome-ready turf fields and a new gymnasium. The head coach of South Metro Storm wants a bigger and better pool that “far exceeds” the original concept and the cost of building a pool at Century Middle School. He states that “Lakeville would be the mecca of Minnesota swimming.” The cost estimate was low but that estimate is the cost that was presented to district voters and the district should keep this project within the approved amount. Taxpayers should not have to bear the cost of any overage.
Minnesota is one of the least-friendly taxed states for seniors, and hundreds of seniors are retiring every day. There are also many middle-class working families with children that can’t bear higher taxes. This bigger and better pool idea to draw in people and host events appeals to a small interest group. Rochester and the U of M already have a pool of the magnitude being proposed. My townhome complex is just south of Century Middle and we don’t want all the extra traffic that would go along with all the activities and seating for 750 people as the article claimed.
There are always going to be special interest groups that serve a small population and those who want to have the biggest and the best of whatever. There comes a time when we need to be fiscally responsible to our taxpayers and say “no” to these special interest groups. Maybe with this pandemic crisis, we all need to realize how quickly things can change economically and how vulnerable we are financially.
Crystal Brown
Lakeville
