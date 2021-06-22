Tigers win two relays at Class AA finals
Farmington – and Tigers junior Ramy Ayoub – figured prominently in the meet within the meet at the Class AA boys track and field finals.
While Rosemount and Hopkins pulled away from the field in a meet Rosemount eventually won Saturday at St. Michael-Albertville High School, a battle shaped up for third place with more than half a dozen teams involved.
The significance of third place is the top three teams at the state finals receive trophies. That third-place trophy went to Farmington by one point over Mounds View and two over Prior Lake.
It would not have happened if not for the Tigers’ victory in the final track event, the 4x400-meter relay. And that might not have happened without Ayoub running the anchor leg, something that appeared extremely unlikely about one hour earlier.
Ayoub, the top seed in the 400 meters, was leading with about 100 meters remaining when he slowed and reached for his right thigh. That enabled De La Salle junior Gus Langford to pass him and win the race. Ayoub still managed to finish second in 49.02 seconds.
“I hoped it was just a cramp, but I thought there might have been something wrong with my hamstring,” Ayoub said. “After I got off the track I hydrated and got some food in me, and had the leg worked on. After a while it started to feel pretty good, like I could go again.”
Ayoub scratched from the 800 meters, where he also was the top seed, but took his place on the anchor leg for the 4x400 relay.
Farmington was in second place, about 1.5 seconds behind Mounds View, at the last exchange. Ayoub ran the final lap in 47.75 as the Tigers came back to win by almost a full second.
Seniors Jack Savasten and Erick Moreno and junior Abdisa Ayana also ran on the 4x400, which finished in 3 minutes, 22.34 seconds to clinch the third-place team trophy.
“I glad (Ayoub) could pull it off. That team is really special with him on it,” Tigers coach Adam Lippold said. “I was nervous he might have a significant injury, but everything looks healthy and he’s going on to nationals.”
Ayoub is entered in the 400 and 800 meters at the Nike Outdoor Nationals next week in Eugene, Oregon.
“As a freshman (in 2019), in his very first race Ramy might have run a 2:18 in the 800. Then he ran a 1:56 split in the 4x800 at state,” Lippold said. “He won conference in the 800 as a freshman.
“If you watch him run, it’s just effortless. He’s going to make somebody very happy at the next level.”
As significant as the 4x400 relay victory was, another Farmington relay beat that team to the awards stand Saturday. Earlier in the Class AA boys session the 4x200 relay of Ben Buesgens, Moreno, Ayana and Rodrick Finley ran 1:28.14, going from sixth seed to state champion. Farmington was about half a second ahead of runner-up St. Peter.
Moreno was the only senior on the 4x200 relay. The other three runners are juniors.
Farmington’s boys finished sixth in the South Suburban Conference and Section 1AA. “The South Suburban is loaded,” Lippold said. “Rosemount just won the (Class AA) team title, and we have Prior Lake and Burnsville. Everybody’s really deep. We got kicked around at conference, but we have the high-end talent so we get rewarded here (at the state meet).”
Some of that high-end talent will be back next season, starting with Ayoub, Ayana, Buesgens and Finley. “Our junior class is extremely talented, and we’re even more excited to see how these guys come back next year,” Lippold said.
Farmington girls
Farmington scored 15 points at the Class AA girls finals Saturday to finish in 15th place. The Tigers were the third highest-scoring South Suburban Conference team at the state meet behind Class AA champion Rosemount and eighth-place Prior Lake.
Senior Anna Fenske earned 10 of the Tigers’ 15 team points by medaling in two distance races. She took sixth in the 3,200 meters run June 17, finishing in 10:45.05.
On Saturday, Fenske was fourth in the 1,600 in 4:53.94.
The races closed Fenske’s six-year Farmington career that saw her win a state cross country championship as well as one 1,600-meter title in track and field. She will run at Northern Arizona University in the fall.
Tigers basketball star Sophie Hart also is one of the state’s top high jumpers, as she demonstrated again Saturday by finishing fifth in the Class AA finals, clearing 5 feet, 4 inches. She will concentrate on basketball in the fall as a freshman at North Carolina State.
Eastview
Eastview’s girls scored six points in two events at the Class AA finals.
The 4x400 relay of seniors Alexis Plitzkow and Anika Elvrum, sophomore Madilyn Wodele and junior Elizabeth Hallum finished sixth in 4:03.97. In the 4x200, Elvrum, ninth-grader Athena Zahn, junior Lillian Peterson and Hallum were eighth in 1:45.09.
Apple Valley
Making the awards stand for the Eagles was junior Desirae Dates, who finished seventh in the Class AA girls shot put.
Dates’ best throw was 38-0, a personal best and more than 4 inches farther than her top throw from the Section 3AA meet one week earlier. Hadley Streit of Mounds View won the event with 41-4.25.
Eagles freshman Dwyne Smith was 14th in the boys 400 and junior Abdikafi Khalif was 15th in the 800.
