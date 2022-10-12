All Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School District 196 school buses will be equipped with stop-arm cameras thanks in part to a $290,000 grant from the Minnesota Department of Public Safety Office of Traffic Safety announced Sept. 26.

District 196 was one of 21 school districts and transportation companies that received a combined $2.9 million in grants in this third phase of funding for school bus stop-arm camera systems. The Minnesota Legislature approved $14.7 million in funding to be spent on the Stop-Arm Camera Grant Project in 2022 and 2023. Through Phase 3, just over $10 million in grants have been awarded, the district said in a news release.

