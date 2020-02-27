To the editor:
On June 28, 2018, the Apple Valley City Council appointed the Urban Affairs Advisory Committee to be the city’s Complete Count Committee for the U.S. Census. This means our committee has been charged with ensuring all Apple Valley residents are counted in the 2020 U.S. Census. A complete count of our residents is vital to our city, county, school district and state.
Apple Valley’s population numbers affect the amount of federal taxes returned to us for our schools, roads, law enforcement and social/disability/aging programs. In addition and perhaps more importantly, the population count for the state of Minnesota determines the number of representative seats we have in Congress. Currently we have eight U.S. representatives; however, there is concern we could lose one of those seats due to shifts in population. This Complete Count is critical to retaining our eight representatives.
April 1 is the target date for all residents to provide census data. It is important to know that the individual information given will be private and not given to other government agencies. Also, the U.S. Census participation is for all residents.
Please watch your mail box for a U.S. Census postcard from March 12-20. Residents are requested to respond prior to April 1, and the information can be returned by the U.S. mail, telephone or online. If the Census Bureau does not receive a response from an address, beginning in May, Census takers will assist in the count by visiting households that failed to reply.
We urge all residents to participate in the U.S. Census. Apple Valley has had one of the highest census response rates in the national in both 2000 and 2010. This is your opportunity to stand up and be counted. Please do so!
Sharon Schwartz
Apple Valley Complete Count Committee chair
