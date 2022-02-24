Stacey Sorensen has been appointed as a District Court Judge in Minnesota’s First Judicial District. Sorensen will be replacing the Honorable Jerome B. Abrams and will be chambered in Hastings in Dakota County.
“I am excited to appoint Ms. Sorensen to serve on the First Judicial District bench,” said Gov. Tim Walz in making the appointment. “Ms. Sorensen is a committed member of her community with 15 years of experience as a civil litigator. I know Ms. Sorensen will work hard to create equitable outcomes for everyone who comes before her.”
“Ms. Sorensen has the expertise, knowledge, and compassion necessary for this role,” said Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan. “Not only does she have extensive legal experience, but she also gives back to the profession by serving as a high school mock trial coach and adjunct law professor.”
Minnesota’s First Judicial District consists of Dakota, Carver, Goodhue, Le Sueur, McLeod, Scott and Sibley counties.
Sorensen is an attorney for Liberty Mutual Insurance Company. Her legal practice includes personal injury, premises liability, commercial liability, workers compensation, and complex insurance litigation.
Sorensen serves as an adjunct professor in Mitchell Hamline School of Law’s trial advocacy program, and she is a Minnesota State Bar Association Certified Civil Trial Specialist. She has served as an arbitrator for the American Arbitration Association and as a volunteer faculty member for the National Institute for Trial Advocacy.
Sorensen coaches high school mock trial and serves on the Board of Directors for the Minnesota Council for the Gifted and Talented, as well as the Prior Lake chapter of MCGT. Sorensen earned her B.A. from Macalester College and J.D. from William Mitchell College of Law.
For more information about the judicial selection process, visit the Governor’s Judicial Appointments webpage.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.