Stacey Buchwald has been promoted from interim principal to principal of Valley Middle School of STEM in Apple Valley, effective immediately.
Buchwald had served as interim principal since last year, filling in for former Valley Middle Principal Dave McKeag, who was on leave until announcing his retirement earlier in August. McKeag first started working in District 196 in 1987 as a teacher and coach at Apple Valley High School and had been principal at Valley Middle since 1999.
Buchwald started at Valley Middle as an assistant principal in 2010 and was still serving in that role when she stepped up to be interim principal last year. Prior to coming to District 196, she was a middle school assistant principal in Owatonna from 2005 to 2010, and a middle school counselor for the Farmington Area Public Schools from 2000 to 2005.
“I’ve had the honor of serving the Valley Middle community for more than a decade and was proud to serve as interim principal last year,” Buchwald said. “I continue to be committed to the students, families and staff that make Valley Middle such a wonderful place to learn and am excited to accept this new leadership responsibility.”
Buchwald earned a bachelor of science degree in psychology from Iowa State University, a master’s of science in school counseling from St. Cloud State University and a doctorate in leadership from St. Mary’s University in 2017.
Assistant Administrator Stefanie Thomas was also promoted from interim assistant principal to assistant principal at Valley Middle, effective immediately. Thomas started at Valley Middle as a teacher in 1992 and had been serving an assistant administrator since 2005.
