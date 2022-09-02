District 196 logo
Stacey Buchwald has been promoted from interim principal to principal of Valley Middle School of STEM in Apple Valley, effective immediately.

Buchwald had served as interim principal since last year, filling in for former Valley Middle Principal Dave McKeag, who was on leave until announcing his retirement earlier in August. McKeag first started working in District 196 in 1987 as a teacher and coach at Apple Valley High School and had been principal at Valley Middle since 1999.

Stacey Buchwald
Stefanie Thomas

