Corey S. Ryman

 Dakota County Sheriff's Office photo

A 41-year-old St. Paul man is facing multiple charges after a Jan. 15 shooting incident outside of the Apple Valley Cowboy Jack’s restaurant that injured a 20-year-old man.

Corey Steven Ryman has been charged with possession of firearm by ineligible person – prior crime of violence and second-degree assault – dangerous weapon. The Dakota County Attorney’s Office said in a news release that Ryman made his first court appearance on Jan. 23. Dakota County Judge Kathryn Messerich set bail for $500,000 without conditions and $150,000 with conditions. Ryman’s next court appearance is scheduled for 9 a.m. March 8 in Hastings.

