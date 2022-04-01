No one was injured after shots were fired toward occupied house
A 20-year-old St. Paul man was charged on Tuesday in Dakota County District Court with three felonies in connection to a Sunday drive-by shooting that resulted in no one being injured after multiple bullets were shot at an unoccupied vehicle and an occupied house in Lakeville.
Noah Pierre Murph was charged with drive-by shooting, second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and fleeing a peace officer in motor vehicle, which have a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and $39,000 in fines.
The victims told Lakeville police officers who responded to the shooting outside the residence at about 10 p.m. that multiple gun shots were fired outside the home and a black SUV fled the scene, according to the criminal complaint.
Earlier in the day, Murph allegedly sent threatening text messages to people living at the residence who were known to him, the complaint said.
After the shooting, officers located the suspect vehicle traveling north on Cedar Avenue in Apple Valley. Officers followed the vehicle to Highway 52 near Interstate 494 when they attempted a traffic stop.
Murph ignored officers’ commands to turn off the car when he fled at a high rate of speed. A vehicle pursuit continued for several miles when Murph abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot near Randolph Avenue and Brimhall Street in St. Paul a few blocks from Cretin-Derham Hall High School.
Officers located Murph nearby hiding under a canoe with keys to the suspect vehicle nearby. After executing a search warrant on the vehicle, officers found 13 spent bullet casings and a Glock 9 mm magazine inside the vehicle.
Murph is being held in Dakota County Jail on $150,000 bail without conditions or $100,000 with conditions. He was ordered to have no contact with the victims. If released, he was ordered to have no use or possess firearms or dangerous weapons, along with suspension of a gun permit or application of a gun permit, and other conditions, according to jail records.
