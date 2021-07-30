Sara Anderson, a Realtor and Apple Valley resident, was recently honored for her community involvement by the St. Paul Area Association of Realtors.
SPAAR Hero is a program of SPAAR’s Community Engagement Committee, sponsored by its REALTORS Charitable Foundation. Members of SPAAR’s Communications Committee interview and write the SPAAR Hero articles.
SPAAR has nearly 7,800 members within its 12-county jurisdiction. There are about 21,000 Realtors statewide.
Five years ago, Anderson heard a presentation about The Open Door Food Pantry and their focus on providing healthy food to Dakota County and knew she wanted to get involved. Initially volunteering monthly, Anderson saw the need for The Open Door Food Pantry grow exponentially during COVID-19, with the nonprofit feeding up to 20,000 people each month.
“The Open Door is a great resource to help reduce hunger in Dakota County,” said Anderson, who is a Realtor with Team Homes with Heart at Keller Williams Preferred Realty. “Despite good schools and neighborhoods, there is great need in our county and the food pantry is free to all residents.”
Anderson leads the nonprofit’s Communications Committee and also serves on its Board of Directors. In addition to volunteering with The Open Door, Sara has participated in multiple mission trips with Healing Haiti, helping residents of some of the poorest communities have access to clean water, food and other immediate needs.
Anderson became a Realtor in 2015, in part because of the flexibility it provides for her family. She and her husband have three children aged 17, 15 and 11. Anderson was a middle school English teacher prior to becoming a Realtor.
