Shift to online learning a factor for decision
St. Mary’s University of Minnesota is moving out of Apple Valley after nearly 20 years of offering programs in the community.
The city of Apple Valley was notified April 30 that the university had decided to vacate space it leases inside of the former Apple Valley City Hall building at 14200 Cedar Ave. by the end of May, said Bruce Nordquist, Apple Valley community development director.
“It would say it’s a surprise,” he said of getting the news.
The building, constructed in 1975, served as the city hall until around 2001 when the current Apple Valley Municipal Center on 147th Street West was built. Eventually the building was leased to Dakota County Technical College, St. Mary’s University and Inver Hills Community College, Nordquist said.
By 2014, DCTC and Inver Hills had left the building and St. Mary’s remained. The MacPhail Center for Music moved into another part of the building in 2018. The city charges $16 per square foot for the 7,400-square-foot leased space and operating expenses such as heating, cooling, electricity, water and grounds maintenance, according to Nordquist.
St. Mary’s has offered bachelor’s degree completion programs for business, police science and human resource management, and master’s and graduate certificate programs in education at the site since 2003. At its peak several hundred students in a year were being served out of the Apple Valley campus. The university has campuses in Winona, Rochester and Minneapolis. Student cohorts also meet throughout Minnesota and Wisconsin for courses, said Brian Schmisek, St. Mary’s provost and dean of faculties.
Schmisek said Apple Valley has been a good partner.
“We will continue to meet the needs of those students even if it’s not at that particular location,” he said.
Moving out of the Apple Valley campus has been on St. Mary’s officials’ agenda for a little while but the COVID-19 outbreak forced the issue, according to Schmisek.
The school has seen limited enrollment in certain programs in Apple Valley. All courses this semester and for the summer have been moved online because of COVID-19. Officials discussed whether it made sense to keep the Apple Valley location. There’s been declining enrollment for face-to-face courses in the last three to four years.
“We had fewer than 100 students in Apple Valley in a year total,” Schmisek said.
Schmisek said universities grow and experience other periods where satellite campuses have to be closed. The programs offered at Apple Valley will move to the Minneapolis campus at 2500 Park Ave.
“The model we use especially up in Minneapolis is we’re very flexible to meeting the needs of students. That’s how we got into cohort models and these satellite campuses and even online,” he said.
Some school districts have also indicated that some of their buildings could be made available for the university. Schmisek declined to say which specific districts because those agreements are still being negotiated.
When asked about the future plans for the St. Mary’s space, Nordquist said the city has always envisioned it to be an educational space.
“I don’t believe we’re in a rush to fill the space, certainly not in 2020. We’re going to consider our options at the end of the year and probably move forward with a new strategy in 2021 and beyond,” he said. “The City Council committed to remodeling the building back in 2017 so I believe the commitment is to continue to have it as a resource for higher education or special education moving forward.”
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.