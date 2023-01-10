Victim was pregnant, baby in critical condition
A 32-year-old St. Louis Park man has been charged with second-degree intentional murder in connection with a Jan. 8 fatal shooting in Lakeville, killing a St. Louis Park woman, according to a release from the Dakota County Attorney Attorney’s Office.
Donte Rapheal McCray allegedly shot the woman who was pregnant with their child in the parking lot of the Amazon Fulfillment Center Warehouse, 9800 217th St. W., at approximately 6:51 p.m. Sunday.
McCray told police that he was trying to clear rounds of ammunition out of a gun when the gun accidentally discharged, striking the victim, who has been identified as Kyla Bianca O’Neal by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner and Kyla Fletcher by the Dakota County Attorney’s Office.
Prior to the shooting, video surveillance showed that the victim was driving a vehicle in the parking lot with McCray running alongside it with the rear passenger door open. When the victim pulled the vehicle into a parking spot, it backed up and the door struck McCray.
McCray admitted to police that he was angry the door hit him and he raised the gun, pointed it at the victim and pulled the trigger, the complaint said.
He claimed that he did not know there was still a round in the chamber of the gun when he pointed it and shot it, the complaint said.
After being called to the scene, first responders attempted to save O’Neal’s life before she was transported to the hospital with a life-threatening injury.
The medical examiner said the cause of her death at 7:55 p.m. was a gunshot wound of the neck.
“At the time of her death, Ms. Fletcher was pregnant,” Dakota County Attorney Kathy Keena said in a press release. “The baby was delivered via cesarean section and is currently in critical condition. If the baby does not survive, additional charges will be filed in relation to the baby’s death. My deepest sympathy is extended to the family and friends of Ms. Fletcher for their great loss.
“Mr. McCray is currently on probation in Hennepin County for possession of a pistol in a public place without a permit,” Keena said. “Under the terms of his sentencing order, effective May 18, 2022, he was required to forfeit all firearms and was prohibited from possessing any firearms.”
In September 2021, McCray was convicted of possessing a pistol in a public place without a permit, according to Minnesota court records.
McCray, who was on the scene and cooperated with the investigation, told police he has taken two firearm safety courses, according to the complaint. The investigation found that McCray was very well acquainted with firearms and knows how to disassemble them.
The complaint said McCray and the victim had a dispute earlier in the day when McCray rushed at the victim, and the two had to be separated by another person.
McCray allegedly said to the victim at the time that he would “kill” her, according to a witness. About 20 minutes after the dispute, the victim went to McCray’s relative’s house to pick him up to bring him to work in Lakeville.
Keena thanked the Lakeville Police Department for its work which led to the quick apprehension of the suspect, as well the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office for their assistance.
Personnel from the Lakeville Police, Lakeville Fire and Allina Health EMS responded to the scene.
McCray made his first appearance today and bail was set in the amount of $2 million with conditions. The defendant’s next court appearance is set for Jan. 19 in Hastings.
